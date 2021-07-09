Colts scouts reveal what intrigued them about Kylen Granson

There’s a lot to unpack here. The truth is there’s almost more riding on HC Frank Reich, Wentz’ former OC in Philadelphia, than there is on the QB himself. Hope is a big word in conversations surrounding Wentz. There’s hope that a change of scenery and a new offense with an upgraded offensive line, a powerful rushing attack led by Jonathan Taylor, a three-pronged receiving trio in T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., and Parris Campbell, and a viable TE duo of veteran Jack Doyle and up and comer Mo Alie-Cox, can help Wentz find his old form. There’s hope that Reich can correct the mechanical flaws that Wentz developed over the last couple seasons. And there’s hope that if none of that happens, that Wentz at least doesn’t self-destruct to the point that a Colts team otherwise positioned for a serious playoff run, falls short of expectations.