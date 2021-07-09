Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts scouts reveal what intrigued them about Kylen Granson

By Jerry Trotta
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the start of training camp just a few weeks away, the tight end position remains a polarizing topic of discussion among Indianapolis Colts fans. Of course, Trey Burton played out his one-year contract and Indy expectedly bypassed re-signing him this offseason. Until the draft, Burton’s departure left Jack Doyle, who’s struggled with injuries and consistency in recent years, and Mo Alie-Cox to battle it out for the starting job.

horseshoeheroes.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

111K+
Followers
301K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Doyle
Person
Chris Ballard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scouts#Indy#American Football#Kbowen1070#Smu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Southern Methodist University
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Colts WR has hilarious response to Peyton Manning’s comments on Demaryius Thomas

Earlier this offseason, Jim Irsay was adamant in declaring that a new golden era of Indianapolis Colts football is on the horizon and will last for the next decade. Of course, the previous golden era — that featured stars like Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Edgerrin James, Dwight Freeney and Reggie Wayne, among others — lasted approximately 10 years and brought home a championship in 2006.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Carson Wentz takes indirect shot at Eagles with latest comments

The Indianapolis Colts are hopeful that Carson Wentz has put his controversy-filled final season with the Philadelphia Eagles in the rearview mirror. Luckily for the Colts, everything we’ve heard from Wentz, his new teammates, and Indy’s coaching staff over the last few months suggest the former No. 2 overall pick cleared that mental hurdle the moment he was traded out of Philadelphia.
NFLgoodmenproject.com

Peyton Manning Net Worth: 2 Lessons From His Path to Wealth

Peyton Manning Net Worth 2021: $250 million. Peyton Manning is a former NFL quarterback, and one of the most successful quarterbacks to ever play. He started his 18-season career with the Indianapolis Colts and finishing it with the Denver Broncos. Net Worth: $250 Million. Born: March 24, 1976. Source of...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Should Indy still be in on Justin Houston after latest buzz?

As long as their secondary holds up, the production of the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive end rotation could end up determining the defense’s ceiling in 2021. When Indy opted against re-signing Denico Autry and Justin Houston, both of whom combined to register 13.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits last season, you kind of got the feeling general manager Chris Ballard was going to go DE-heavy in the draft.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF lists these three Colts as franchise building blocks

As the Indianapolis Colts enter the 2021 season, they have been building the roster around a select few players over the last few years through trades and the NFL draft. As Pro Football Focus listed three players worthy of building around for each franchise, this included three All-Pros in the form of Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner and Darius Leonard.
NFLhorseshoeheroes.com

Colts Rumors: Surprise team could save Indy with Deshaun Watson trade

The 2021 NFL season is fast approaching and it seems there’s still nowhere close to a resolution on Deshaun Watson’s sexual assault/harassment allegations. Training camp is just two weeks away and it’s unclear what’s going to happen to the Houston Texans star quarterback given the extremely troubling circumstances. Trade rumors...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: 3 depth chart problems fans should worry about

The Indianapolis Colts will likely make up one-half of a two-horse race in the AFC South, as either Frank Reich’s squad or Mike Vrabel’s Tennessee Titans will likely end up as the division champions. The Colts are hoping a new quarterback in Carson Wentz gives them the edge to put them over the top.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Isaac Bruce’s comments disrespected Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne

The Indianapolis Colts once boasted one of the best wide receiver duos in NFL history, though Reggie Wayne is still waiting to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The other member of that duo, Marvin Harrison, was one of the clear best wideouts of his generation and registered eight straight seasons of at least 1,100 receiving yards.
NFL1075thefan.com

Colts Scouts Take: Wide Receiver Mike Strachan

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s not often that a first live look at a draft prospect comes at his pro day, but that was the case for the Colts with Division II product Mike Strachan. And the Colts came away quite impressed by a guy working out amongst players a level above him.
NFLWTVW

Colts training camp preview: Wide receivers

INDIANAPOLIS – For so long, there never was a doubt. For more than two decades, there always was an unquestioned go-to guy. As age has crept up on Hilton – he turns 32 in November – so have injuries and a diminishing impact with the offense. He remains the unquestioned leader in the receivers room, but it’s fair to wonder whether the Indianapolis Colts’ longest-tenured player has a 6th 1,000-yard season in him. He’s failed to reach that level in consecutive seasons for the first time in his nine-year career, and three times in the last four seasons.
NFLWTHR

AP source: Colts among 2 NFL teams still under 50% vaccinated

Editor's Note: The video above is from June 2021. Since this story was published Thursday night, Arizona and Los Angeles Chargers have passed the 50% vaccination rate. Two NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated less than two weeks from the start of training camp, a person familiar with the vaccination rates told The Associated Press.
NFLfftoday.com

2021 Player Outlooks: Indianapolis Colts

There’s a lot to unpack here. The truth is there’s almost more riding on HC Frank Reich, Wentz’ former OC in Philadelphia, than there is on the QB himself. Hope is a big word in conversations surrounding Wentz. There’s hope that a change of scenery and a new offense with an upgraded offensive line, a powerful rushing attack led by Jonathan Taylor, a three-pronged receiving trio in T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., and Parris Campbell, and a viable TE duo of veteran Jack Doyle and up and comer Mo Alie-Cox, can help Wentz find his old form. There’s hope that Reich can correct the mechanical flaws that Wentz developed over the last couple seasons. And there’s hope that if none of that happens, that Wentz at least doesn’t self-destruct to the point that a Colts team otherwise positioned for a serious playoff run, falls short of expectations.
NFL1075thefan.com

How Will The Colts Handle Eric Fisher’s Absence At Left Tackle?

INDIANAPOLIS – When Eric Fisher is healthy and ready to go, the Colts will handle their left tackle position like they did when Anthony Castonzo lined up there. Hardly any help will be needed. “No doubt, that’s exactly what you’re getting,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady says of Fisher’s presence at...
NFLHerald Tribune

Mack looking for comeback season with Colts

SARASOTA - They came at Marlon Mack, some in groups of two and three, others undertaking the mission solo. During the NFL season, the former Booker High School star lives this Sunday existence as a running back for the Indianapolis Colts. But Saturday, those who approached Mack did so not...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts’ list of additions during Andrew Luck era is painful to read

The Indianapolis Colts wasted a golden opportunity to set their franchise up for success, as despite landing a truly generational quarterback prospect in Andrew Luck, they were not able to even make it to the Super Bowl once in his tenure before injuries forced him to retire from the game earlier than expected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy