Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Retailers 'need to embrace AI'

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen's clothing app boss Julie Bornstein says retailers should use AI to better sell what customers want. Her San Francisco-based firm The Yes uses AI to try to predict what styles and colours each particular shopper will like. Video journalist: Cody Godwin. Studio editor: Rob Miller.

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#San Francisco#Colours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

VARStreet Releases WorksLeader To Expand B2B Market Penetration

VARStreet unveiled a product offering called WorksLeader that the company described as a subscription-based business-management platform for value-added resellers. "Our continued success amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to the commitment we share with our customers," VARStreet Director Shiv Agarwal said in a prepared statement. "Going into 2021 we have launched WorksLeader. It is an attempt to go global empowering B2B resellers with the right technology to boost their efficiency."
Technologyfinextra.com

Can we embrace AI to achieve transparency across all communication channels and deliver a world-clas

As the UK edges closer to 'Freedom Day', it appears the work from home mandate will be dropped or at least relaxed. Café, bar, restaurant owners, and rail providers, can all breathe a collective sigh of relief. The dark, lockdown days may finally be over. Or are they? How many of us are going back to work in the office full time? While there are valid arguments for both sides, that is not the purpose of this blog. Instead, I want to explore how AI can help to unite people and processes better - wherever they are.
EconomyTechCrunch

Growth marketing roundup: SEO for 2021, pitch tactics, reviews and more

Growth marketing expert Mark Spera writes that AI-driven content generators, careful trend tracking, great UX/UI and graphics and inspiration from your competitors’ ads can all give you an edge. His article for Extra Crunch this week was one of our more popular ones with subscribers, but it’s not alone. Check...
Economytowardsdatascience.com

3 Takeaways from my Journey as 1st Employee of an AI Startup

Working at an AI company is different. Being the first employee is magical. Since I can remember, I’ve loved math and physics. I got the best grades in high school and always felt in my element. As everyone around me expected, I ended up getting a degree in engineering in 2017. Sadly, after five long years on a bumpy road of doubts and failures, I fell out of love. I wanted a change and that summer I had an epiphany: Why not combine what I did best, with what I wanted to do next? Artificial intelligence was my answer.
RetailPizza Marketplace

Domino's digital retail innovation leader on embracing change

In 60 years Domino's has grown from one store in Michigan to being the world's largest pizza company with 16,000 stores worldwide in over 100 countries and doing $16 billion in retail sales. In the last decade, it conquered the digital realm as well with 70% of U.S. sales transacted...
Technologymorningbrew.com

How lawyers embraced the robots

Long resistant to automation, 2020 was an inflection point for the industry’s adoption of legal tech. That's the question legal teams everywhere were asking when Covid hit the US last March. Clients wanted to search out force majeure clauses in thousands of real estate agreements and other contracts, wondering if a pandemic could render them null and void. Not only were there more docs to review than usual, but also lawyers had to find quick answers to critical, unprecedented issues...all while working from home.
RetailInc.com

Your Retail Business Will Suffer If You Don't Embrace Environmental Consciousness Now

Studies, and even casual observance, supports the notion that most people are more socially conscious today than they were a year ago, a month ago, even yesterday. Being committed to social and environmental change is no longer just a lofty idea that exists in the ether. These are meaningful, impactful, decision-driving factors that carry value and consequences for individuals and businesses alike.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Retailers Turn To AI/ML To Align Physical Shelf Requirements With Digitally Derived Insights

As the uptake and deployment of eCommerce continues to soar, retailers and brands are increasingly looking for ways to make their stores as connected as today’s consumers. Some, such as Lego, are embracing “retailtainment” and making their stores an experience, while others, such as Bloomingdale’s, are integrating digital more fully into certain stores to create a fluid consumer experience.
Longmont, COPosted by
outsidemagazine

Embrace Your Inner Dirtbag

It was 2011, and Pete Adeney was fed up. Not with his own life in Longmont, Colorado—that was going great. The former software engineer had retired six years before at the tender age of 30, thanks to the savings he’d accrued through the extremely frugal lifestyle he and his wife at the time had adhered to, as well as some smart investing. No, Adeney was frustrated by the conversations he kept having with friends and acquaintances who would say they wanted to leave the grind, too, but felt perpetually cash-strapped despite making decent salaries. As he tells it, “These comments were generally made over expensive pints of microbrew at a restaurant, or on Facebook between announcements regarding the purchase of brand-new dealer-financed Subarus, snowboarding trips, and road-biking equipment.”
BusinessVentureBeat

How Levi Strauss is upskilling its workforce to embrace data and AI

For Katia Walsh, chief AI officer at Levi Strauss & Co, data and technology have been at the forefront for her entire career. “People are the most important part of artificial intelligence,” Walsh said at VentureBeat’s Transform 2021 in a conversation with Mike Hendrickson, vice president of technology and developer products at Skillsoft.
Grocery & Supermaketaithority.com

Retailers’ Attitudes are Changing Towards AI Pricing Post-COVID-19

AI pricing trends have evolved through the pandemic months. At the onset of the pandemic, global supply chains were disrupted, consumer demand patterns shifted unpredictably, and retailers’ ability to operate their stores varied wildly depending on the goods sold and whether they were classified as ‘essential’ or ‘non-essential’. It’s Time...
Agricultureprogressivegrocer.com

The Regenerative Retailer

That’s why this issue of Progressive Grocer has a special section highlighting some of the retailers, trends and movements that are having the biggest, most meaningful impacts on the food retail industry now, from a sustainability perspective. From ocean health to community-owned grocery models to vertical farming, these innovations are creating positive changes by actively creating healthier communities, fashioning more equitable workplaces and fighting environmental damage.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Amazon gets Fakespot product analyzer kicked from App Store

It’s no secret that Amazon has a counterfeit product problem, and so it’s no surprise that services have appeared aiming to help protect consumers from this issue. The most popular service is arguably Fakespot, which says that it analyzes product reviews on listings to give shoppers a ‘true’ product rating. Now, thanks to Amazon, the app has been kicked from … Continue reading
Real Estatedsnews.com

Embracing the American Dream Electronically

The study was part of Fannie Mae’s Q1 2021 National Housing Survey, where homebuyers who purchased a home in 2020 with mortgage origination dates between May 1, 2020 and December 1, 2020 were polled about their mortgage experience during the pandemic. Overall, consumers were satisfied with their digital mortgage experience,...
Cell PhonesThe Takeout

We need AI technology to identify french fries, apparently

By now, everyone should know that all the world’s corporations have access to our personal data, because in America, all humans are living, breathing commodities. If the Hamburglar wanted to to steal your precious family jewels, or if Mr. Peanut wanted to sneak into your bedroom to try on all your clothes, they could find your address online in seconds. But what about those who have yet to have their info posted on the internet, like our children and pets? How are the corporations to know who they are, who they’re doing business with, and who they need to go through in order to access their tiny, uncorrupted brains?
BusinessVentureBeat

AllCloud acquires Integress to boost data analytics for cloud services

Professional cloud services provider AllCloud this week announced its acquisition of Integress, a data analytics company providing business intelligence to customers in industries ranging from financial services and insurance to transportation. AllCloud’s goal is to bring better data integration and data visualization to cloud-oriented applications. AllCloud, an Amazon Web Services...
Grocery & SupermaketBBC

Sainsbury's to encourage mask-wearing from Monday

Sainsbury's customers will be encouraged to keep wearing masks from Monday, after the legal requirement to do so is dropped. The supermarket said there would be signs and tannoy messages to remind customers to wear a face covering. It joins bookseller Waterstones, which said customers should wear masks to protect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy