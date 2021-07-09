Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

American Jazz Grounding: Evacuation of Passengers Underway in Kentucky

By Mike Schuler
gcaptain.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn American Cruise Lines river cruise with more than 160 people on board is aground near Canton, Kentucky. An evacuation of passengers is underway. The American Jazz ran aground Wednesday after straying from the main shipping channel and planting itself on sandbar in just feet of water. The Coast Guard reports the ship is aground near mile marker 62 on the Cumberland River, outside the ship channel with 120 passengers and 54 crew. The ship is located in Lake Barkley, a damned reservoir on Cumberland River that crosses the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

gcaptain.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Cruise Lines#River Cruise#Cruise Ship#The Coast Guard#American Jazz#Coast Guard Station#Coast Guard Marine Safety#A Unified Command
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
River, KY
City
Canton, KY
City
Paducah, KY
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, where she was expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news through her own social media on Sunday, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. This would have been Gauff’s first Olympic appearance after a series of notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
CyclingPosted by
CNN

Tadej Pogacar: Slovenian cycling sensation clinches second Tour de France victory

(CNN) — Sunday's processional final Tour de France stage that concluded in Paris confirmed Tadej Pogacar as winner of the race for a second year running. In truth, Pogacar's domination of the 2021 Tour has arguably appeared almost a procession at times, particularly after rivals such as countryman Primoz Roglic and Geraint Thomas both suffered crashes early on in the race.
GolfFox News

Collin Morikawa wins the Open Championship, his second major title

Collin Morikawa narrowly defeated Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen to win the 2021 Open Championship on Sunday. It was Morikawa’s second major victory of his career. He won the PGA Championship in 2020. He is the second player to win The Open Championship and PGA Championship before turning...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Former Facebook exec calls on the platform to improve transparency

New York (CNN) — As Covid-19 vaccine-related misinformation continues to spread on Facebook, one of the platform's former executives is calling for the company to focus on transparency. President Joe Biden recently said platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with vaccine misinformation. And Brian Boland, the former vice president of...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.

Comments / 0

Community Policy