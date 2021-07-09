American Jazz Grounding: Evacuation of Passengers Underway in Kentucky

An American Cruise Lines river cruise with more than 160 people on board is aground near Canton, Kentucky. An evacuation of passengers is underway. The American Jazz ran aground Wednesday after straying from the main shipping channel and planting itself on sandbar in just feet of water. The Coast Guard reports the ship is aground near mile marker 62 on the Cumberland River, outside the ship channel with 120 passengers and 54 crew. The ship is located in Lake Barkley, a damned reservoir on Cumberland River that crosses the Kentucky-Tennessee border.