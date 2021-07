The wave of anti-Asian sentiment has exposed flaws in the health care system. What can psychiatry do to help?. A year in pandemic lockdown and relentless, racially-motivated attacks revealed a reality for Asian Americans. For starters, Asians across the world were collectively blamed for the spread of COVID-19. After enduring the mental stress of the pandemic, Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) individuals are facing a new threat: unprovoked attacks that are casting a harsh light on long-simmering hatred toward AAPIs. The Atlanta spa shootings left 8 people dead, 6 of them Asian. Elderly Asian ladies are being shoved to the ground. Racial slurs are hurled from slowed cars as Asian families push strollers down the street. No less than 81% of all AAPI say violence against them is increasing, compared to 56% of all adults in the United States.1 AAPI individuals watch their backs, exchange whispered stories about attacks, and reconsider walking through their favorite neighborhood parks. In broad daylight.