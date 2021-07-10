Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden-allied group warns: Voters are largely clueless about POTUS’ accomplishments

By Natasha Korecki
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Q0hB_0as6mK0u00
President Joe Biden listens during an East Room event. | Alex Wong/Getty Images

A pro-Biden super PAC has issued a dire warning to Democrats: Voters are largely clueless about the big policy measures they’ve passed and on which their 2022 electoral hopes rest.

The message, delivered in a late June strategy memo by Unite the Country, advised Democrats that they could face midterm losses unless they took a more aggressive approach in touting the president’s $2 trillion Covid-relief bill and defining his infrastructure proposal.

“Unfortunately, the [American Rescue Plan] and these other proposals remain worryingly undefined in the public consciousness and voters are primed with misinformation that helps Republican justify their opposition,” the memo reads. “Democrats must communicate much more aggressively to define success for the ARP and to explain why it is important to pass the American Jobs Act and the American Families Plan.”

The memo, obtained by POLITICO, was based off of a series of focus groups conducted in battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. And its findings about the state of the current political landscape are among the more sober issued by the president’s allies to date.



They not only sow doubt in President Joe Biden’s ability to avoid the typical losses the party in the White House faces during a president’s first midterm election, but serve as a reminder of the difficulties that come in translating policy initiatives into political successes. Having pledged to avoid the missteps of the Obama years — in which officials acknowledged that they failed to sell their stimulus bill to the public — the Unite the Country memo suggests that Biden may be succumbing to the same fate. Though the president and Cabinet members have visited specific states touting their plans, and ad campaigns have been launched to supplement those efforts, the message isn’t reaching middle America .

“Even among voters who have a favorable view of Joe Biden, there is a real lack of information about the specifics of the Biden Agenda. Their information about Biden often falls in line with internet disinformation, and Fox-News driven spin — specifically, both groups pointed to the small percentage of foreign assistance in the American Rescue Plan as reasons to oppose it,” the memo reads. “Many were concerned that the good things in the Biden infrastructure/families [plans] that had wide-scale support would get screwed up in the lawmaking progress.”

“The mood in the country is still overwhelmingly anxious,” the memo went on. “More voters are expressing cautious optimism about the way things are going in the country these days, especially compared to this point a year ago, but the majority of voters remain overwhelmingly concerned.”

Unite the Country spent nearly $50 million on pro-Biden presidential efforts in 2020. In the lead up to the 2022 midterms, it has laid out specific voting groups whom it thinks should be targeted. They include suburban college-educated voters who supported Biden in 2020, Black voters who support Biden but are less likely to turn out in midterm elections, and white working-class voters, particularly women.



“We’re putting together a plan for the fall leading into next year, which obviously will be a big year for most,” Amanda Loveday, a Unite the Country senior adviser, said of the PAC’s efforts to spend in battleground states. The PAC does not yet know its spending plan but has already sunk cash into battleground state ads promoting Biden’s Covid relief agenda, including a seven-figure media buy in March .

Unite the Country also recently started a 501(c)(4) arm, which will advocate for Biden’s agenda. That’s on top of efforts from other groups, like Building Back Together, a separate pro-Biden group which recently launched an ad campaign in swing states promoting the president’s agenda.

Loveday said the particular challenge this year is helping voters “reset” and adjust to a new political atmosphere after the Trump era.

“You’re not only having to talk to people about those successes, you also have to clean up the mess from the last four years,” she said.

The United the Country memo had some welcome findings for Biden in addition to the warnings. Their focus groups found strong support for cutting taxes by expanding the child tax credit, with the PAC describing the policy as “a home run even among the most hard-core” Trump supporters. Those queried also supported corporate tax hikes and were concerned that corporations didn’t pay their fair share — a point that Biden has made time and again and a proposal he is likely to incorporate in a Democrat-only spending plan to come alongside the bipartisan infrastructure proposal.

Biden received the highest marks for his handling of the Covid pandemic, including those who said the president had effectively rolled out the vaccine and helped drive down the infection rate.

“He hasn't told anyone to inject bleach yet,” one focus group member, identified only as “white non-college union man” from Pennsylvania said. “He’s doing pretty well … [getting] vaccines to everyone.”

The focus groups included white, college-educated women from Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin who voted for Biden, and white college-educated men from the Rust Belt that included 25 percent Trump supporters. They also took in the opinions of Black women from Georgia — outside of the Atlanta area — who voted for Biden; Black men from the Rust Belt who voted for Biden and white non-college-educated women from the Rust Belt.

Comments / 385

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
6K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Pac#Democrats#Unite The Country#Republican#White House#Cabinet#The American Rescue Plan#Covid#The United The Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Stimulus Check
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

6 Bombshells From New Trump Book: From Coup Threat To Calling Angela Merkel A 'Kraut'

New details about former President Donald Trump's explosive reaction to his electoral loss in 2020 and its aftermath — including advisors telling him to declare victory anyway and military leaders fearing a coup — have begun to leak from a forthcoming book by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker — here are the six most shocking revelations.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden shifts from Obama when it comes to Senate

President Biden is handling the Senate in a vastly different way than his former boss, President Obama. The different tactics were on display Wednesday as Biden took a trip to his old stomping grounds, where he served for more than 30 years as a senator from Delaware and frequently made the trip up Pennsylvania Avenue as vice president to negotiate with lawmakers on key Obama administration priorities.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: McCarthy’s big Jan. 6 decision

READING AHEAD OF TODAY’S BIDEN-MERKEL SITDOWN: “Angela Merkel’s White House Visit Ends Trump-Era Hostilities, but Trans-Atlantic Drift Continues,” by WSJ’s Bojan Pancevski in Berlin. MCCARTHY’S CALL — Back in 2019, when the House Intelligence Committee was about to kick off public hearings for DONALD TRUMP’S first impeachment, Trump and his...
POTUSNPR

How It Went Down: Authors Go Deep Into Doomed 2020 Trump White House

Ten weeks after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump hosted two reporters from The Washington Post at Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Fla., mansion, club and base of operation. He told them that before COVID-19 came to the U.S. he had been assured of reelection. "If George Washington came...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden's rhetoric on voting laws is unhinged

President Joe Biden is not just lying about the voting laws being passed in GOP-run states: His rhetoric is unhinged. Biden, our “unity” president, has decided that election laws being passed in red states are “the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War.” By this formulation, Republicans are no different than Confederates. Biden, a lifelong shameless liar, then has the gall to try and shame Republicans for not being Democrats.
POTUSPOLITICO

Democrats dig in on climate spending

With help from Anthony Adragna. Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Luntz advised Biden's COVID-19 team

Veteran GOP pollster Frank Luntz advised President Biden ’s COVID-19 team, sharing research with the White House to help develop strategies for encouraging individuals skeptical about the vaccine to get inoculated. Andy Slavitt, who stepped down from his position as senior adviser to the White House’s COVID-19 response effort last...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: Milley feared Trump coup, book says | Gillibrand expects fall vote on sweeping military justice bill | Biden says sending troops to Haiti 'not on the agenda'

Happy Thursday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: Another excerpt from a new book about former President Trump ’s final days in...
Sarasota, FLPOLITICO

DeSantis’ tryst with Democrats is done

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ brief moment of unity with Democrats is over. The Republican governor set aside his attacks on Democrats amid the crisis in Surfside, where more than 90 people were killed after a condominium collapse. For more than three weeks, DeSantis stood side-by-side with Miami’s Democratic mayor and other elected officials, offering assistance and support as emergency workers searched for survivors. He publicly thanked President Joe Biden for federal help during the catastrophe and even skipped a rally in Sarasota with former President Donald Trump.

Comments / 385

Community Policy