Sydney McLaughlin's Net Worth Might Surprise You

It surely pays to be an athlete. At just 21, Olympic athlete Sydney McLaughlin has amassed a large fortune from her talents and skill. From a young age, McLaughlin has excelled academically in school as well as performing impressively in sports, specifically track and field. So much so that her success allowed her to stand out in a crowd quite effortlessly. She told L'Officiel that her parents signed her up for running at the age of six.