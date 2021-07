Since its formation in 2016, the group PYJÆN didn’t take long to establish itself as a supremely talented musical force with a sound that continually instills a sense of wonder. With each new release, the five-piece London crew (whose name is pronounced “Pie-jan”) delivers new surprises as their music evolves and matures while maintaining immense quality. Unsurprisingly, the latest release from the PYJÆN camp does not disappoint. “Moonlight” is the third single taken from their forthcoming album Feast and is premiering today on EARMILK. With guest vocals from Elisa Imperilee, “Moonlight” shows once again that PYJÆN’s music exists in a realm of its own and is absolutely worth a listen.