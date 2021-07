Lego is going green! The toy giant last month unveiled a prototype brick made entirely of recycled plastic, calling it "the latest step in its journey to make LEGO products from sustainable materials." The new prototype is made using polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycled from bottles that have been thrown away and is said to be the first brick made from a recycled material to meet the company's strict quality and safety requirements. According to a press release from the company, scientists and engineers tested over 250 variations of PET materials and hundreds of other plastic formulations over the past three years before arriving at the latest prototype.