Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Savannah Lee Smith on Playing Gossip Girl’s New HBIC

By Anna Moeslei n
Posted by 
Glamour
Glamour
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the O.G. Gossip Girl premiered in 2007, the cast became instant stars. Every signature of a hit was there—a buzzy Rolling Stone cover, paparazzi snaps from set, a controversy or two or three, and countless tabloid headlines speculating which actors were dating in real life. Even today, well after they've moved on with other projects, stars Blake Lively and Penn Badgley are asked about the characters they played over a decade ago.

www.glamour.com

Comments / 0

Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penn Badgley
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Monet
Person
Josh Schwartz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Gossip#Gossip Girl#Lee Smith#Hbic#New Idea#Rolling Stone#Catholic#Nyu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gossip
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Dot

The new ‘Gossip Girl’ is as soapy and ridiculous as ever

The new Gossip Girl‘s press tour hinted at an ominous new theme for the franchise: a socially-conscious look at wealth and class among the Gen-Z elite. Considering the original show’s brand as an absurd orgy of soap opera feuds, this seemed like an undesirable new direction. Fortunately, HBO Max’s Gossip Girl is far less preachy than it sounds. While the new cast are more aware of their privilege (and more familiar with social justice buzzwords), the overall tone is as bitchy and ridiculous as ever, reveling in backstabbing plot-twists and ostentatious displays of wealth.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Taylor Momsen and More Gossip Girl Stars Have This Advice for the New Cast

It's hard to know who lived more glamorous lives—the characters of the original Gossip Girl series or the actors that portrayed them. From avoiding the paparazzi (casual) to making the most "magical friendships" on set, some of the actors from The CW show are sharing their most impactful memories ahead of the new reboot. That's right: It's time to welcome back the most powerful Upper East Sider of all. Gossip Girl (Kristen Bell) will return to our lives on Thursday, July 8, when HBO Max debuts its juicy new series. But before there was Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak), Audrey Hope (Emily Alyn Lind), Aki Menzies (Evan Mock) and Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander), fans were...
TV SeriesCharlotteObserver.com

New ‘Gossip Girl’ a little less sheltered, says cast and creators

Gossip Girl here, I’m back and as opulent as ever. Executive producer and creator of the HBO Max reboot of “Gossip Girl” Joshua Safran, in the weeks ahead of Thursday’s premiere, had fueled speculation the new generation of Upper East Siders were woke, alert to racial and economic injustice rather than obsessed with sex, drugs and lavishness.
TV SeriesPosted by
Glamour

Gossip Girl,

There's a moment in episode one of HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot, now streaming, when I realized it had the original show's DNA. It happens at the very end: Queen-bee Julien (Jordan Alexander) is headlining a fashion show where, unbeknownst to her, her minions, Monet (Savannah Smith) and Luna (Zión Moreno), have concocted a plan to thwart new girl Zoya (Whitney Peak), who happens to be Julien's half-sister. What that specific plan is doesn't matter, but the sabotage would make Blair Waldorf proud. And the outfits they're wearing make the OG Constance Billard girls look downright plain.
Kansas City Star

New this week: ‘Black Widow, Jakob Dylan and ‘Gossip Girl’

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — It’s not free, but Marvel’s long-awaited “Black Widow” standalone comes to Disney+ on Friday for a $29.99 rental (it’s debuting simultaneously in theaters nationwide). Not entirely an origin story, not entirely a farewell, this film directed by Cate Shortland picks up in the middle with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff. It takes place after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and finds her reuniting with her superspy sister (a sharp and funny Florence Pugh) to take down the organization that robbed both of their childhoods. “Stranger Things’” David Harbour and Rachel Weisz also star.
TV Seriesbuzzfeednews.com

The New “Gossip Girl” Just Isn’t Very Good

When it premiered in 2007, the original Gossip Girl felt juicy and daring — almost dangerous. (Granted, I was a teenager myself at the time.) Sex! Drugs! Lavish, reckless spending! The CW’s inside look at the private lives of Manhattan’s underage elite scandalized kids and parents alike. Now it’s over...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Whitney Peak: 5 Things To Know About The New ‘Gossip Girl’s Rising Star

Whitney Peak is the next big thing. The actress stars as Zoya Lott in the all-new ‘Gossip Girl.’ Get to know the show’s breakout star. Gossip Girl has a glamorous new cast, and one of the cast members you’re going to be obsessed with is Whitney Peak. The 18-year-old stars as Zoya Lott, the new outsider on the Upper East Side scene. Whitney is taking Hollywood by storm as Zoya is doing the same in the Big Apple on Gossip Girl.
TV SeriesDaily Beast

‘Gossip Girl’ Creator: Why We Revealed Gossip Girl’s Identity

The original Gossip Girl saw the frisky, ultra-rich students of Constance Billard and St. Jude’s fall prey to the whims of Gossip Girl, a blogger (voiced by Kristen Bell) who took perverse glee in airing their dirty laundry online and making their lives miserable. During the series finale, it was...
TV Seriesimdb.com

Why the Cast of the New Gossip Girl Looks So Familiar

This just in...there's a fabulous new Gossip Girl cast dominating television. On Thursday, July 8, the highly-anticipated reboot dropped on HBO Max, launching its stars—Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Jordan Alexander, Evan Mock, Zión Moreno, Savannah Smith and Tavi Gevinson—into overnight sensations. However, some viewers may not realize, several members of the cast aren't new to the industry. For starters, you'll never guess which starlet played the younger version of Emily VanCamp's character on Revenge. (Hint: She's one of the blonde stars in the cast.) Oh, and we can't forget to mention that one handsome actor has graduated from the Disney...
TV SeriesSlate

The New Gossip Girl Adds the Wrong Ingredient

Gossip Girl, like Mad Men and the Strokes, had a cultural footprint its actual audience could swim around in. Never watched by much more than four million people, a number that drifted below a million over its six-season run, it was nonetheless a zeitgeist-capturer, a fame-catapulter, and a media darling, the kind of show people know about whether they’ve seen it or not. Based on a series of turn-of-the-millennium YA novels, the show premiered on the CW in 2007, right before the financial crash, and barnstormed through the nation’s falling fortunes with the indifference of the truly rich. It followed a set of extraordinarily privileged and terrifyingly sophisticated high school students in a borderline satirical manner, teasing the aspirational opulence it showcased just enough to be able to plausibly deny flat out celebrating it—which is mostly what it was doing. The title character’s famous sign-off, “You know you love me,” is also a neat summation of the series’ feelings about the preposterously wealthy.
TV Seriestownandcountrymag.com

The Cast of New Gossip Girl Talks Old Gossip Girl

The thing about a reboot is that it’s rarely judged outside of the context of its predecessor, especially when the original version ended its run less than a decade ago. We’re talking, of course, about Gossip Girl, the Upper East Side-documenting, star-making, headband-revolutionizing, drama-filled phenomenon that first aired in 2007. The original show turned its actors into household names and its style into a category of its own. Gossip Girl dripped in wealth and rye comebacks, and no storyline was too adult nor too absurd for these Upper East Side teens. Case in point: a risen-from-the-dead billionaire.
TV SeriesPosted by
97.1 KISS FM

Will Kristen Bell Narrate the New ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot?

Will the original Gossip Girl narrator Kristen Bell return for the reboot?. The new Gossip Girl series is set to premiere exclusively on HBO Max on July 8. Luckily, Bell will be reprising her role as the anonymous narrator for the new class of Upper East Siders. The series will follow a bunch of private schoolers in the new age of social media.

Comments / 0

Community Policy