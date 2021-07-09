Savannah Lee Smith on Playing Gossip Girl’s New HBIC

Gossip Girl, like Mad Men and the Strokes, had a cultural footprint its actual audience could swim around in. Never watched by much more than four million people, a number that drifted below a million over its six-season run, it was nonetheless a zeitgeist-capturer, a fame-catapulter, and a media darling, the kind of show people know about whether they’ve seen it or not. Based on a series of turn-of-the-millennium YA novels, the show premiered on the CW in 2007, right before the financial crash, and barnstormed through the nation’s falling fortunes with the indifference of the truly rich. It followed a set of extraordinarily privileged and terrifyingly sophisticated high school students in a borderline satirical manner, teasing the aspirational opulence it showcased just enough to be able to plausibly deny flat out celebrating it—which is mostly what it was doing. The title character’s famous sign-off, “You know you love me,” is also a neat summation of the series’ feelings about the preposterously wealthy.