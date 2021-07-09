Match Preview: ATL UTD 2 vs. Sporting KC II
ATL UTD 2 (3-4-5, 14 points) vs. Sporting KC II (2-7-4, 10 points) Talent: Jon Nelson (play-by-play) and Jason Longshore (analyst) Atlanta plays host to SKC II Saturday night for the final match of its three-game homestand. On Wednesday night, Atlanta played to a tough 1-1 draw against Indy Eleven. Indy found the game’s first goal in the 64th minute, but Connor Stanley found the back of the net in the 74th minute to tie the game. Additionally, Rocco Ríos Novo made numerous crucial saves in the late stretch to keep it a 1-1 game. With Wednesday night’s draw, Atlanta now sits in fifth place with 14 points in the Central Division.www.atlutd.com
