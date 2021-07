Sir Lewis Hamilton has work to do to get himself to the front both in this race and in the seasons standings, with the Mercedes driver starting in fourth at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.Max Verstappen has an 18-point lead heading into the ninth race of the season at the Red Bull Ring and starts in pole, after finishing just 0.048 seconds clear of Lando Norris in qualifying - with the 21-year-old McLaren driver taking his highest-ever placing on the start grid with that second place.Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate, is on third ahead of Hamilton, whose own...