Wild Have Internal & Free Agent Options to Fill 2021-22 Roster

By Aaron Heckmann
The Hockey Writers
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Wild made a crucial move last Friday by locking up Joel Eriksson Ek to an eight-year contract extension. It isn’t exactly surprising that they witnessed the promising young forward breakout this season as he became a dual-threat by unleashing his offensive untapped potential. He has emerged as one of the best two-way centers in the league and was due for a raise.

NHLThe Hockey Writers

Wild Get Leverage in Future Dumba Trade & Expansion Relief From Buyouts

The Minnesota Wild shocked the hockey world when they announced that veterans Zach Parise and Ryan Suter were both being bought out of the four years remaining on their identical contracts. The buyouts really do change the offseason as it affects not only a potential Matt Dumba trade but also provides expansion draft relief.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Wilderness Walk: Ryan Suter is kind of pissed

The writing was on the wall for Zach Parise, but the Minnesota Wild completely shocked Ryan Suter and he allegedly had a difficult conversation with GM Guerin when it was all going down. Not the best exit interview. Speaking of Parise, he talked publicly for the first time since being...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

4 Teams Under Most Pressure at 2021 NHL Draft

Welcome back to our series of features leading up to the 2021 NHL Draft. In case you missed our first two parts, you can read them through the links below. 2021 NHL “Do Not Draft” List. Meet the Steal of the 2021 NHL Draft. For part three, we shine the...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

THW Ultimate Mock Expansion Draft: Flyers’ Moves

In anticipation of the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft on July 21, “armchair general managers” representing every NHL team completed a Mock Expansion Draft for The Hockey Writers. The Philadelphia Flyers were among the most active teams in the mock activity. They completed one trade prior to the submission of the protection list, one trade following Seattle’s selections, and lost an exposed player that few pundits have predicted.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Kings Should Pursue Morgan Rielly if the Price Is Right

Since the 2021 Trade Deadline, the rumor has been that the Los Angeles Kings are interested in acquiring a high-end, left-shot defenseman. The general manager of the team, Rob Blake, has said he is specifically interested in a “dynamic” defenseman, preferably 25 years of age or younger. Recently, rumors suggest that the Toronto Maple Leafs might be interested in trading Morgan Rielly, and he could be a good fit.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

2021 NHL Free Agent Predictions: Hall, Hamilton, Andersen

With the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs coming to a close and the offseason quickly approaching it’s time for teams to start thinking about their team needs and how they want to address those needs. The easiest way for teams to address their needs is through free agency and there is a deep free-agent class in 2021 at their disposal. As we approach the opening of the NHL’s free agency signing period we will look at pending free agents and their potential landing spots for the 2021-22 season.
NHLYardbarker

2021 free-agent focus for the New Jersey Devils

Free agency is now just under a month away, and many teams are already looking ahead to when it opens up. There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market in late July, while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. Key restricted...
NHLYardbarker

Sharks Have Solid Defenseman Options in Later Rounds of 2021 NHL Draft

Doug Wilson Jr. has headed the San Jose Sharks’ entry draft team since 2017. In those four drafts, the current head of scouting has selected four defensemen, all of whom have been quality selections, especially given the time they were selected. Mario Ferraro was selected in the second round of...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Devils’ 2021 Free Agent Targets: Wingers

If there’s a position of strength for the New Jersey Devils, it’s at forward. They have a young core led by two former first overall picks, Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes, and have budding wingers in Jesper Bratt, Yegor Sharangovich and Janne Kuokkanen. They also have a slew of promising prospects on the way, led by Alexander Holtz, Dawson Mercer and Nolan Foote.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Have Depth Defense Options via Free Agency

Toronto Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas will be a busy man these next few weeks as he assembles his protection list for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft, prepares for the NHL draft, and checks his finances for some spending on the free-agent market. The Maple Leafs currently sit with almost $11 million in cap space and, depending on how the expansion draft goes, could have a few more dollars to work with. While the team isn’t expected to sign any big-name free agents, Dubas will likely consider signing a depth defenseman to compete for a bottom-pair role come training camp.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Canucks Have Plenty of Free Agency Options to Add Secondary Scoring

With the expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken set for July 21, teams are beginning to prepare their exemption lists in anticipation of losing a player, and will look to replace them and add to their roster once the free agency period opens up July 28. In regards to the Vancouver Canucks, this will be an opportunity to add some secondary scoring, and there will be plenty of viable options in which they can go about it.
NHLNBC Sports

2021 NHL free agents: Top 25 players for teams to sign in offseason

The 2021 NHL offseason is underway with the Stanley Cup Final now in the rearview mirror. One of the most important and exciting events on the league's summer calendar is the start of free agency, which is scheduled to begin July 28 at noon ET. There are plenty of good players expected to hit the market, which is great for teams with salary cap space looking to make meaningful roster improvements.
NHLminnesotanewsnetwork.com

Wild re-sign Bjugstad for 2021-22

Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin yesterday announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Nick Bjugstad to a one-year, $900,000 contract. Bjugstad, 28 (7/17/92), recorded 17 points (6-11=17), three game-winning goals, a plus-7 rating, 48 hits and 22 blocked shots in 44 games during the 2020-21 season. The 6-foot-6, 208-pound forward set a career high in plus/minus rating and ranked T-2nd on the Wild in GWG. The Blaine native tallied 13 of his 17 points (5-8=13), including all three GWG at Xcel Energy Center. He became the 27th Minnesota native to play in a game for the Wild. The right-shot skater registered a three-game assist streak (3a) from March 10-14 and recorded a three-game point streak (1-2=3) from Feb. 24-27. He scored his 100th career NHL goal (GWG) on Feb. 26 vs. LA to become the 26th Minnesota-born NHL skater to reach 100 goals. The forward registered a goal and 11 shots in six Stanley Cup Playoff contests.
NHLchatsports.com

Replacing Dougie Hamilton: Free Agents, Trade Options, and In-House Solutions

With Dougie Hamilton’s future with the Carolina Hurricanes muddled with uncertainty, the team might have to come to grips with the idea of looking elsewhere for a replacement. Replacing a player like Hamilton will not be easy. In fact, it might be impossible in the short term, but there are...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Matvei Averochkin – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

There are a number of polarizing prospects in this draft class, and Matvei Averochkin is a name that can be added to that list. The monster centre has grown up in the CSKA Moskva program, and most recently, he suited up for Krasnaya Armiya Moskva in the Junior Hockey League (MHL). In the 2020-21 season, he registered 16 goals and 24 points in 54 games. Going back to 2019-20, he split time in between the Russia U17 and U18 leagues with CSKA Moskva. He finished the season in the U18 league, where he recorded 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) in 23 games.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Chynoweth, Thornton & Player Development

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I want to specifically focus on the topic of player development inside the Maple Leafs’ organization. I’m probably reading too much into recent activities, but when I look at three things that have happened over the past few days I’m seeing a pattern. And, I wonder what it might mean.
NHLcanucksarmy.com

Monday Mailbag: 3 cheap free agents options, drafting by position versus best available, and air frying a hot dog

It’s Monday and you all know what that means. It’s time for another edition of the CanucksArmy Monday Mailbag!. Our managing editor David Quadrelli is too busy to fulfill his duties on this week’s mailbag as Italy was partaking in the Euro Cup finals against England. He is currently celebrating the win with a bathtub full of fettuccini alfredo while indulging in one of his mother’s famous cheese balls.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Ottawa Senators’ 2020 Draft Class Revisited

It felt like the entire 2019-20 season hinged on the NHL Draft for the Ottawa Senators. After another abysmal finish, plus the departure of their biggest star in a decade, they were left with two top-five selections and another in the first round, plus seven more picks in the next two rounds alone. The team was primed to reshape their franchise in one fell swoop and give themselves a farm system that would be the envy of the NHL.

