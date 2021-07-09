Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

A guide to stone fruit: How to choose, ripen, store and cook with it

By Aaron Hutcherson
Houston Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStone fruit is my favorite part of summer ... after the warm weather and extended hours of daylight. So called for the singular pit or stone at the center -- which houses a seed inside -- stone fruit, also known as drupes, are generally in season late May through early October in the United States. Some of the most common drupes include peaches, nectarines, plums, apricots and cherries, but olives, mangoes and pecans also fall under this category. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of varieties of many of these fruits -- not to mention the various hybrids such as plumcots, apriums and pluots -- that come in many shades, sizes and flavors.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stone Fruits#Cooking#Ripening#Food Drink#Pluots#Montmorency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Cook Corn on the Cob in the Microwave

Few things compare to corn on the cob, especially when you know how to pick the best sweet corn. For those who want to get their corn fix without waiting for corn to boil in a big pot or putting it on the grill, there’s another clever method. If you’re...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Fox News

Campfire Cones will be your new 'yummy summertime tradition'

Move over, . There’s a new summer treat taking campfire desserts to the next level. "Campfire Cones," from lifestyle blog Hip2Save, have all the elements of s’mores -- including the essential chocolate and marshmallow -- with room for more. Rather than being limited to a roasted marshmallow and chocolate between...
GardeningTree Hugger

How I Grow More Fruit in Less Space

If you have a small garden, you may be wondering how to grow more fruit in less space. As a garden designer, I often have clients who wish to grow as much food as possible in the limited space available. Here are some of the ways I recommend growing more fruit in less space.
RecipesPosted by
Salon

How to cook a turkey perfectly

There are a thousand and one ways to cook a turkey. Just google "how to cook a turkey"; you'll find that some swear by a wet brine while others insist on a good dry brine. Here at Food52, 500°F is a favorite oven temperature for roast turkey (hi, Judy), though others vouch for a lower, steadier heat, closer to 350°F or 375°F. Regardless of how you choose to roast a turkey this Thanksgiving, Eric Kim is here to show you his favorite way to do it — from a home cook's perspective — and it's a lot simpler than you'd think.
Interior DesignKSAT 12

How to choose and care for an outdoor rug

Last year, many of us tried to improve our indoor spaces, and now that summer is here, you might be ready to spiff up your outdoor space. An outdoor rug is an easy way to add color and style to your porch or patio. Consumer Reports has some advice on how to pick the right one and make it last for years.
Food & DrinksPosted by
SlashGear

Impossible Foods preps plant-based chicken nuggets with first taste next week

Next week, Impossible Foods — the company behind the ‘bleeding’ plant-based burger — will introduce its next big product: faux chicken nuggets. The unveiling will take place at a trade show next week, according to a new report, though the wider premiere won’t happen until later this year. The company promises a plant-based nugget product with the same texture as actual chicken.
Grocery & SupermaketDesign Taxi

Everything In This Grocery Store Is Plastic, Even The Fruit

In this store, packaging isn’t just the exterior of each product: it’s the entire product. Yes, even if you unwrap the carefully constructed plastic bags, you won’t find any produce inside. Artist Robin Frohardt has created an entire grocery store solely out of disposed-of plastic to highlight the impact and permanence of the material.
Recipesi am baker

Blueberry Pie {No Bake}

Blueberry Pie {No Bake} is an easy-to-make, refreshing pie made with fresh blueberries over a graham cracker crust topped with whipped topping. Try my Blueberry Lemon Heaven Dessert for another no-bake blueberry dessert. No-Bake Blueberry Pie. There is something glorious about a no-bake dessert, especially in the summertime. This blueberry...
Gardeninghomedit.com

Will Vinegar Kill Grass? Along With Alternatives

Standard white vinegar can be a very useful substance that can help you with many household problems. You can use it to clean, disinfect, and even get rid of some pesky inhabitants of your home and your yard. But another use for vinegar is getting rid of unwanted weeds. Or...
Public HealthPosted by
Taste Of Home

This Is Why Canadians Drink Milk Out of Bags

If you’ve ever visited our neighbor to the north, you may have noticed something peculiar about how milk is sold in grocery stores. You won’t always find milk in a familiar carton or jug—but you may find it in a nine-pound clear plastic bag. But why? We need answers, Canada.
Recipesprimewomen.com

Sea Scallops: A Perfect Light Summer Meal

With the temperatures topping 100 degrees, it’s hard to decide what to prepare for dinner when you invite company over. The first answer is- nothing where the oven must be turned on because that just adds heat to an already hot situation. In these cases, only cooking on the stovetop or firing up the BBQ makes sense. However, when you don’t feel like standing out in the heat, this is a delicious and easy sea scallops entrée with accompanying side dishes. Not only will you get rave reviews from your guests, but you’ll also enjoy this as a repeat menu item all summer long.
Food & Drinksmarthastewart.com

How to Choose a Dry White Wine for Cooking

"How did you make this taste so good?" For the seasoned chef, cooking with wine is just one of their many flavor-boosting secrets. Although underutilized in home kitchens, adding a little bit of wine to your dinner—both in the dish and glass—can take your meal to the next level. The most intimidating part of cooking with wine is picking the correct bottle (or box!).
Recipespurewow.com

33 Plum Recipes to Make While the Summer Stone Fruit Is In Season

Every year, we wait patiently for the day that plums make their glorious debut at the farmers market. A warm-weather treat, they’re sweet, tart, juicy, mouth-puckering and just begging to be made into sweet and savory dishes alike. (That is, when you’re not packing them for a day trip to the beach.) From a glistening upside-down cake to a tart, juicy caprese with basil vinaigrette, here are 33 plum recipes to make the most of the season.
RecipesMilton Daily Standard

Making a stone fruit mess

It’s summer, and I am greedy. The stone fruit is impossible to resist right now. The farmers markets are teeming with peaches, nectarines and plums. I oblige and bring home bags stuffed to the brim, only to return for more the next day. It really isn’t a challenge to slurp through the juicy bounty, but when there is a little too much, the older fruit is quickly transformed into a baked dessert.
Recipescopykat.com

How to Cook a Brisket in the Oven

Trim excess fat off the brisket. Punch holes in both sides of the brisket with a fork. Sprinkle garlic salt, onion salt, and celery salt on both sides. Place the seasoned brisket in a shallow baking dish lined with heavy-duty aluminum foil. Pour liquid smoke over the meat. Wrap tightly...
Food & DrinksBHG

What Is Lychee? A Guide to the Delicately Sweet Tropical Fruit

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's common for a lot of kids to get those little cups of fruit cocktail for snacks. For me, I enjoyed canned lychee, a tropical fruit that's—depending on where you're from—commonly pronounced like "lai-chi" or "lee-chee" (how I've always said it). The white, almost transparent fruit with a hard red shell is a staple in Asian cuisine and one I can eat like candy. Recently, it's started showing up more and more on American menus, especially in cocktails and desserts. In fact, I recently enjoyed a delicious lychee martini at my favorite local sushi restaurant. Anyone new to lychee might be wondering how to eat it or what it tastes like. Get ready to learn all that and more in this guide to the wonderful lychee fruit.
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

Fluffy Millet Breakfast Cake with Stone Fruit

The idea for this snack cake has been swirling around my head for a while after seeing some beautiful millet muffins in Amy Chaplin’s cookbook, At Home in the Whole Food Kitchen (beautiful book by the way — highly recommend). Plus, we’ve been getting more into millet lately in place of rice and quinoa for something different (have you tried it?). It’s quite nutritious, versatile, and quick and easy to cook. We’ve been loving it in stir fries, alongside curries, and in nourish bowls.
AgricultureThe Ada News

Tomato ripening and holding

One of the most popular garden plants is the tomato. There’s nothing quite like a healthy tomato plant laden with ripening fruit. For many gardeners, now is the time they experience peak production. Often, gardeners are looking for that rich, red color before harvesting the fruit, but did you know...
RecipesSimply Recipes

The Simply Recipes A-Z Guide to Cooking Terms and Definitions

Every craft has its own language, and that includes cooking. Recipes can be full of words that you don’t hear in everyday conversation. Here at Simply Recipes, we try to use regular language as much as possible, but we can’t help but slip into recipe speak from time to time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy