Two Windsor Teens Injured in Henry County Rollover

By Randy Kirby
Posted by 
KIX 105.7
KIX 105.7
 9 days ago
Two Windsor teens were injured in a Henry County rollover that happened Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old male juvenile was the driver of a eastbound 2000 Ford truck on Missouri 2, west of Missouri 23 at 12:40 p.m., when the driver applied the brakes and the vehicle began to skid. The driver lost control of the truck, which crossed the center line, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck an embankment. The Ford overturned onto its top, coming to rest facing south in the ditch.

