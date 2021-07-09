Sabres’ Ruotsalainen Poised for Breakout Season in 2021-22
The journey of Arttu Ruotsalainen has just begun, but there is already so much to reflect on. He tore up the Finnish Elite League (Liiga), scoring 16 goals in 19 games with the Tampereen Ilves during the 2020-21 season. The NHL and AHL seasons began in January and February, respectively, so he had to leave mid-season and head to North America. He would prove to be a dominant player with the Rochester Americans, showcasing his lethal shot on the power play. He was probably ready to play with the Sabres at the beginning of the season, but they wanted to be patient with him.thehockeywriters.com
