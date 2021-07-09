Sabres’ Ruotsalainen Poised for Breakout Season in 2021-22

Missing the playoffs and finishing near the bottom of the standings has its perks, even though it’s frustrating to watch year in and year out. The Vancouver Canucks have been unfortunately part of that group in all but one of their last six seasons, which has gifted them Olli Juolevi, Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and Vasily Podkolzin. Two of those four have already become integral parts of the team’s core and one of them is poised to join them in the very near future. Suffice it to say, the draft has been very kind to the team in recent years.