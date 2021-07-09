Flyers Need to Land a Solid Defenseman in Free Agency

In what was a busy time for deals and news all throughout the NHL on Saturday, the Philadelphia Flyers made a big acquisition to their blue line. Defenseman Ryan Ellis, who spent the last 10 seasons with the Nashville Predators, was traded to the orange and black in exchange for defender Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick (who was then dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights for Cody Glass). Ellis steps into the Flyers’ defensive lineup at 30 years old, the second-oldest on the roster (Justin Braun being the oldest currently at age 34). The veteran is going to make a solid impact both on and off the ice for Philly, and he no doubt should make the younger talents better under his tutelage. For Flyers fans who may not know about Ellis though, here is some background on the new face on the back end.