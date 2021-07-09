Flyers Need to Land a Solid Defenseman in Free Agency
Throughout the years, the Philadelphia Flyers have held some of the most solid defensemen who not only led the team on the blue line but in the locker room as well. Guys like Chris Pronger and Kimmo Timonen played an essential role as team veterans whose presence was felt throughout the orange and black. In fact, both players played a vital role in the Flyers’ Stanley Cup Final trek in 2010 where they fell short against the Chicago Blackhawks.thehockeywriters.com
