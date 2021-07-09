Letter: Rye Library will be in good hands with JoAnn Hodgdon as a trustee

I am writing to highly recommend JoAnn Hodgdon for the position of Rye Library Trustee. I want you to know that I have known JoAnn for over 30 years, and I have worked with her in a variety of capacities. As the former CEO of the Greater Dover, Portsmouth, and Manchester Chambers of Commerce, and now as the Economic Development Manager for the City of Somersworth, I have had the opportunity to work with a wide variety of community activists representing numerous arenas, all committed to community improvement, through many venues that impact both social and economic systems that support our Towns and Cities as both our home and business hub. And, that experience validates my observations about JoAnn’s profound ability to contribute in meaningful and valuable ways.