Kelly Oubre Jr, NY Knicks (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Following an early playoff exit, NY Knicks fans are already super excited for the offseason and they wait for their favorite team to make additions to the roster. While the most popular headlines are talking about a potential blockbuster trade or the signing of a veteran all-star, there is no doubt in my mind that Kelly Oubre Jr. is a free agent that would improve the Knicks immediately due to his likely asking price as well as his under-appreciated talent.