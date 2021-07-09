Cancel
POTUS

The Real Reason Melania Trump Disappeared From Public View For Almost A Month

By Hope Campbell
In 2018, Melania Trump caused social media buzz when she was not seen in public for weeks. There was speculation that she was no longer living in the White House, she had gotten plastic surgery, or left her husband, former president Donald Trump, for good. It turns out none of those things were the truth. The former first lady had a medical condition that needed to be treated and she didn't want it to become public.

