Should Maryland football go back to the Atlantic Coast Conference?

The ACC proves tough year in and year out. There’s conversation throughout every basketball season leading up to conference play regarding how well Syracuse will do, if they have what it takes to compete, and whatnot. A great tell prior to that competition are the non-conference games SU plays. We’ve seen them struggle in some of those games recently. This past season it was Rutgers that gave Syracuse trouble early on, in 2019 it was both Oklahoma St. and Penn St. in the NIT season tip-off, and if you want to go all the way back to 2018 you’ll remember Jalen Carey getting way too many minutes in an embarrassing loss to UCONN.