Japan vaccine effort hits logistic bottlenecks ahead of Olympics

By Chika Mizuta and Lisa Du, Bloomberg News
Marietta Daily Journal
 9 days ago

Several of Japan’s biggest municipalities, including parts of Tokyo and Osaka, have stopped taking new reservations for COVID-19 vaccinations in the latest hiccup for the country’s effort to vaccinate its people, with the Tokyo Olympics just two weeks away. The bottlenecks in distribution are sowing confusion among vaccine seekers, complicating...

