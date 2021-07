Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’) No one was asking for a song by song remake of Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs (1970). It’s an album so definitive that even its originator Eric Clapton never played all of it in concert with the original band, let alone in order. That said, if anyone was going to attempt it, surely Derek Trucks, named after Clapton’s thinly disguised pseudonym, is the logical choice.