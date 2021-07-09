Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer developing booster shot targeting Delta variant

By Shepard Price
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer and manufacturer BioNTech announced Thursday that they are developing a Covid-19 booster shot intended to target the delta variant as concerns rise about the highly-transmissible strain that is quickly becoming the dominant strain in the United States. The companies said that although they believe a third shot of their...

