The San Francisco 49ers are one of the only teams heading into the 2021 season with the potential to both play in the Super Bowl or miss the playoffs. In my most recent article, I laid out the top three reasons why the 49ers could make a Super Bowl run, but they are just as likely to miss the playoffs. The 49ers are one of the most talented rosters in the NFL on paper, however all that talent has resulted in a losing record in three of the four previous seasons. The conundrum that makes them so fascinating is the lone winning season in the Shanahan era resulted in a Super Bowl appearance. Although the 49ers roster is not void of talent, here’s the top three reasons why the 49ers can miss the playoffs in 2021.