Wimbledon: Duke of Kent steps down as president of All England Club

By Victoria Ward
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe has been a consistent presence at Wimbledon, presiding over the royal box and presenting trophies to exhausted champions for more than five decades. But the Duke of Kent, 85, has revealed that he is stepping down as president of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), with his duties effectively absorbed by its patron, the Duchess of Cambridge.

