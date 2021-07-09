Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s new fixer-upper $24m island home has a swamp-green pool and its own police

New aerial photos have given insight into Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner ’s new $24m mansion , with the images revealing that the back of the property is a bit worse for wear.

According to real estate news outlet, The Real Deal , the former D.C. couple has acquired a 1.3-acre estate waterfront South Florida home located in the exclusive Indian Creek estate.

Sources reportedly told the outlet that the couple purchased the lot for $24m in a sale that closed in April and was recorded on the Multiple Listing Service.

The report said that the couple’s new house boasts six bedrooms stretching 8,510-square-feet in addition to reflecting pools, a double staircase and a large dock.

However, recently published aerial photographs of the property have shown that the back of the mansion is currently in a state of disarray starkly different to its prior grandeur and may be in need of some TLC.

The photographs show damaged tiling and unmaintained pools, with one appearing a swamp-like green while the others are completely drained.

The former president’s daughter and son-in-law do not appear to have moved into the residence yet, The Real Deal says, and are said to be still renting a luxury oceanfront condo in Miami.

Indian Creek is “an exclusive 300-acre island located on the beautiful waters of Biscayne Bay, and recognised as one of the wealthiest, private, most secure communities in Miami Beach,” according to Miami Luxury homes.

High levels of security on the island are maintained by its own dedicated police force, as well as an armed marine patrol monitoring the waters around the creek. A single bridge with a gatehouse guards the island’s entrance.

The rich and famous residents who have lived on the island have been said to include singer Julio Iglesias, NFL star Tom Brady and Hotels.com co-founder Bob Diener.

The creek also hosts an 18-hole golf course and an elite country club with less than 50 residents in total residing on the island.

Ms Trump and Mr Kushner moved out of Washington, DC, in January following the end of Donald Trump’s term as president. The couple had both served as senior White House advisors during Mr Trump’s four year terms in office.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report that the married couple had signed a one-year lease on a luxury condo in Miami at the Arte worth $33m.

The Independent has contacted the Trump organisation for comment.