Midland Board of Review to Meet July 20

cityofmidlandmi.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 9, 2021 – The Midland Board of Review will consider principal residence exemptions, poverty exemption applications, veteran’s exemptions, and any clerical errors or mutual mistakes of fact during a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 20 from 9-10 a.m. at Midland City Hall, 333 W. Ellsworth Street. Public Act 74...

