LESAGE — The Robert Newlon Airport and Fly In Cafe, located along W.Va. 2, will honor veterans and active duty military during festivities starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 4. Hamburgers and hot dogs, corn on the cob and watermelon slices will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m., and there will be free rides on a deuce and a half truck for kids. At 7:15 p.m., there will be music on the stage, followed by a candy drop from an airplane at 8:15 p.m. Fireworks will start around 9 p.m.