Last month, the Fakespot Secure Shopping app was launched in the App Store. With the app, users get to experience shopping on Amazon "as it should be, with genuine products and reviews, reliable sellers, great prices and fewer returns," the app developer said. Earlier today, Apple removed the app from the App Store at the request of Amazon. The latter said that it was concerned that a new update to its iOS app allowed Fakespot to "wrap" the Amazon app without permission which could lead to the collection of data belonging to Amazon customers.