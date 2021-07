CLOSED FOR REPAIRS… Because of Highway 1’s new status as a “most beautiful road trip” on an Instagram-pics-per-mile basis (see last week’s column), Squid was thinking that perhaps it’d be best to take beloved bulldog Rosco P. Coltrane and the old jalopy down the coast for a midnight joyride. But then, on July 1, Squid received the news – Bixby Bridge will be closed overnight for three weeks, starting July 12 at 9pm, for needed repairs. Well, nevermind the midnight joyride – 9pm is barely past sunset.