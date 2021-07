Marcus Stroman called John Nogowski a “clown” over a confrontation they had during Friday night’s game. Stroman was pitching in the bottom of the fifth inning for his New York Mets against the Pittsburgh Pirates. There was a runner on third with two outs and his Mets down 2-1. Nogowski hit a line drive to first that was caught for the final out of the inning. Stroman slapped his glove in celebration, which prompted Nogowski to snap and tell Stroman to stop celebrating. Nogowski felt he hit a hard out and did not think it was something Stroman should have been celebrating.