Surging Covid-19 cases in Thailand and Vietnam will crush air travel in what were comparatively strong domestic markets during most of the coronavirus pandemic. While both countries enjoyed early success against Covid-19, both are now suffering fresh waves of the virus. Thailand reported a record 11,784 new cases on 19 July, while Vietnam reported 2,014. Given low vaccination rates in both countries – 4.9% of Thais are fully vaccinated, while only 0.3% of Vietnamese are – Bangkok and Hanoi feel they have little choice but to impose lockdowns, with the consequent impact on air travel.