Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kenner, LA

Kenner woman arrested after cousin's body found at pumping station

Posted by 
WWL
WWL
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KENNER, La. — Authorities say a Kenner woman faces second-degree murder charges after a body was found inside a Jefferson Parish pumping station during heavy rain in April. The Kenner Police Department said Rachel Le’s body was found at pumping station number five on Grandlake Boulevard on April 13. Investigators determined that her body had been in the Butler canal leading to the pumping station and was removed by the trash bay rake.

www.wwltv.com

Comments / 5

WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Kenner, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Kenner, LA
Jefferson Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumping Station#Heroin#Illegal Drugs#Methamphetamine#Lsd#Wwl Tv News#The Ios App Store#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 5

Community Policy