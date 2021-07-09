Kenner woman arrested after cousin's body found at pumping station
KENNER, La. — Authorities say a Kenner woman faces second-degree murder charges after a body was found inside a Jefferson Parish pumping station during heavy rain in April. The Kenner Police Department said Rachel Le’s body was found at pumping station number five on Grandlake Boulevard on April 13. Investigators determined that her body had been in the Butler canal leading to the pumping station and was removed by the trash bay rake.www.wwltv.com
Comments / 5