'Yellowstone' TV Star Cole Hauser Reveals What His Kids Think of His Rip Wheeler Character

By Keeli Parkey
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
As the character Rip Wheeler on “Yellowstone,” actor Cole Hauser has been front and center of some of the show’s most dramatic, violent, and shocking moments. Thanks to characters like Rip and others, the popular drama isn’t a show for children.

So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Hauser and his wife, have limited what parts – if any – of the show that their three children are allowed to watch. The actor talked about this during a May 2021 interview with Kathryn Walt Hall on the Hall Family Wines Happy Hour.

During the lengthy interview, Hall was joined by “Yellowstone” fans in asking questions of the actor. One fan asked Cole Hauser specifically what the actor’s children thought about their father’s work as Rip Wheeler in “Yellowstone.”

First, the actor explained that one of his children has not been given permission to watch the series.

“Um well, my daughter’s not allowed to watch yet,” Hauser shared. This drew a big laugh from Hall. She then wanted to know how old the actor’s daughter is.

“She’s 8,” Hauser said. “Um, she’s a cool, I mean amazing woman but – and I say woman because she’s far beyond her years – but she’s not allowed to watch. But, she’s very interested.”

One thing that keeps the actor’s daughter interested in “Yellowstone” are the encounters she and her father have with fans of the show. According to IMDb, Hauser’s daughter’s name is Steely Rose.

“And, you know, when people come up and say things like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so in love the character,’ she’s like, ‘Dad, why are they so in love with you?”” Hauser said with a laugh.

Cole Hauser Says Two of His Three Children Have Watched Scenes from ‘Yellowstone’

While his daughter is not allowed to watch “Yellowstone,” Cole Hauser’s middle son is allowed to watch the popular drama. When he sees fans share their love with his father, he has a different reaction.

“And then, of course, my middle son, Colt, will chime in and go, ‘Yeah, why would they be in love with a killer, you know?'” Hauser said.

The oldest of Cole Hauser’s three children has been given permission to watch more of the show than his younger siblings.

“I love Colt and he watches it. And my oldest boy, 16, his name’s Ryland and he loves the show,” the actor said. “My wife allows him to watch it the most, especially some of the, uh, more racy scenes I should say.”

This comment led Hall to ask if fans of “Yellowstone” can expect more of those “racy” scenes in the future. It’s something most fans of the show definitely want to know. And they’ll be pleased with his response.

“Oh, yeah. I mean, trust me – I got plenty of that,” Hauser said with a laugh.

You can watch Cole Hauser talk about “Yellowstone” below. His comments about his children begin around the 9:30 mark of the interview.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers.

