Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Taliban sweep through Herat province as Afghan advance continues

By Emma Graham-Harrison in Kabul and Akhtar Mohammad Makoii in Herat
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hHKs3_0as6gzY500
Afghan militia with their weapons Photograph: Hoshang Hashimi/AFP/Getty Images

The Taliban has swept through western Herat province, seizing two key border crossings to Iran and Turkmenistan, and much of the countryside beyond city limits.

It was the latest part of Afghanistan to collapse in the face of a rapid militant advance, during which they have taken control of areas far beyond their original southern strongholds. Their speed has fuelled fears the government in Kabul could fall within months.

In Herat, the civil war era warlord Ismail Khan called up his supporters overnight, and deployed armed units to guard key parts of the city and its outskirts. He is in his mid-70s, but called on all armed men in the city to join the fight and promised to go to the frontline himself.

“You can now see hundreds of armed men at my house, thousands gathered since yesterday, with the help of God we will go to the battlefield by this evening, and change the situation,” he said in a video shared on social media. Pictures showed gunmen massing in his courtyard.

Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan government’s peace council, admitted that while the mobilisation of militias like Khan’s was “not the best option under normal circumstances” it was now vital to preventing a Taliban takeover.

If the Taliban advance is not stopped, the group will never sit down for serious negotiations, he added. The peace talks he is leading for the government have been stalled for months.

One regional official said most of Herat province, bar the city and two nearby districts, Gozara and Injil, was now under Taliban control. Previously the insurgents had full command of only one of Herat’s 18 districts, Obe, although they had a heavy presence elsewhere.

Another senior Herat official said that the situation had been extremely dangerous on Thursday, but by Friday militias and security forces had thrown a cordon around greater Herat and the city and its airport were well protected.

A spokesman for the Taliban said they would allow cross-border commerce to continue as normal through multiple outposts they had seized in the north and west, which would provide a lucrative flow of revenue.

“All borders now in IEA [Taliban] control will remain open and functional,” spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Twitter. The group already holds the main northern crossing to Tajikistan, in northern Badakhshan, which reopened soon after changing hands.

On Thursday evening the Taliban shared video of themselves at Islam Qala border crossing, the main artery for trade with Iran. They then took control of the nearby Torghundi crossing to Turkmenistan, including customs, intelligence and police buildings.

Last month, as they raced through northern provinces and sent more than 1,000 troops fleeing to neighbouring Tajikistan, they also took Shir Khan Bandar, the main crossing for that region, about 30 miles north of the city of Kunduz.

Shaheen also said the Taliban would not target “diplomats, embassies, NGOs and their staff”. All those groups have been hit by militant attacks in the past, so the claim was met with scepticism.

Several countries have closed down consulates in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, including Turkey and Russia, as fighters closed in around its outskirts, leaving the urban areas besieged and isolated.

It is a pattern repeated across Afghanistan in recent weeks, with the Taliban seizing territory up to the edge of big towns and cities, but not moving into them. Their only attempt to take a provincial capital, Qala e Nau in western Badghis, was repelled after heavy fighting this week.

Taliban officials said at a press conference in Moscow on Friday they had already taken control of 85% of Afghan territory. Government officials dismissed the figure as part of a propaganda campaign.

Senior military and international officials estimate the group now controls nearly half of the 400 districts in Afghanistan, and is fighting in many others. It does not hold any of the major urban areas.

But the fact the Taliban could make such a bold claim, the day after the US president, Joe Biden, confirmed a 31 August deadline for the final departure of American troops, is testament to their military success over the last few weeks.

Biden shrugged off the Taliban’s progress when he confirmed the target date for officially finalising the US withdrawal. He said troops had gone to Afghanistan to root out al-Qaida and prevent another attack on the US, and had achieved that goal.

The transfer of Bagram airbase last week has already put an effective halt to any significant US operations in the country, although Washington has promised drones and long-range jets will still offer some air support.

The Taliban appear to have taken neighbours and allies by surprise with their advance, as well as the opposition in Kabul. This week Tajikistan ordered 20,000 reservists to reinforce its border with Afghanistan, and Russia said on Friday the Taliban now controls about two-thirds of that frontier.

A Russian foreign ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, urged all sides to “show restraint”. Iran has also this week hosted unofficial peace talks, a long-term proposal which was only finalised after the last few weeks’ advances.

At international negotiations the Taliban have presented themselves as changed from the brutal ideologues who ruled Afghanistan 25 years ago, when they barred women from work and education and enforced a strict form of sharia law with punishments including stoning and amputation.

They have promised to respect women’s rights under Islam, and frequently talk about the importance of protecting lives.

Yet the group has driven civilians from their homes and looted and burned property in northern Afghanistan, in apparent retaliation for cooperating with the government, Human Rights Watch warned in a new report.

Residents of Bagh-e Sherkat in Kunduz province said the attacks came in late June. The Taliban said locals had been ordered to leave “for their own safety” during fighting and denied damaging property.

The attacks are an “ominous warning about the risk of future atrocities,” said Patricia Gossman , the associate Asia director of Human Rights Watch. “The Taliban leadership has the power to stop these abuses by their forces but haven’t shown that they are willing to do so.”

Comments / 1

The Guardian

The Guardian

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Zakharova
Person
Nau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kunduz Province#Kabul Province#Iea#Twitter#Islam Qala#American#Al Qaida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
POTUS
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSThe Guardian

Morning mail: Melbourne in fifth lockdown, Kremlin leak, funnel-web venom hope

Good morning. Victoria is waking up to its fifth lockdown. The national cabinet is convening to decide on lockdown support payments. Australia is under growing pressure as the US follows the EU lead on carbon tariffs. And a leaked Kremlin document suggests Russia launched a secret multi-agency effort to interfere in the 2016 US presidential elections.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Pakistan 'are providing AIR SUPPORT' for the Taliban, Afghanistan's vice-president claims as Pulitzer-winning photographer is killed by the Islamist group while covering border clashes

Afghanistan's vice-president has accused Pakistan of providing 'close air support' for the Taliban as a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer was killed by the Islamist group while covering border clashes. Amrullah Saleh claimed the Pakistani military had warned Afghanistan that they would be 'faced and repelled' by Pakistan's Air Force if they...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Russia presses Afghan government to negotiate with Taliban

Russia is calling on the Afghan government to negotiate with the Taliban as U.S. troops leave the county and the militant group makes substantial territory gains. Zamir Kabulov, Russian President Vladimir Putin 's special representative on Afghanistan, told Russia's RIA news agency on Wednesday it would be hypocritical for the Afghan government to float the idea of talks without actually negotiating, Reuters reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Afghan, Taliban officials meet in Qatar amid US troop withdrawal

Taliban officials and Afghan politicians met in Qatar on Saturday amid calls for peace by both sides following continued fighting in the region, Reuters reported. "Let's ... take important steps to continue the peace process, to prevent the killing of the people," said Abdullah Abdullah, head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, according to Reuters.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Associated Press

Russia: Afghan instability heightens with hasty US retreat

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan (AP) — America’s hasty retreat from Afghanistan has destabilized the region and worsened the terrorist threat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a conference of world powers and Afghanistan’s neighbors Friday as they sought a common path toward resolving the country’s escalating violence. Participants gathering in the Uzbek...
MilitaryFort Worth Star-Telegram

Reuters photographer killed as Afghan forces fight Taliban

Afghan government forces battled Friday to retake a border crossing with Pakistan from Taliban insurgents, and the Reuters news agency said one of its photographers was killed in the area. The Taliban had overrun the Spin Boldak crossing earlier in the week. On Friday, witnesses on the Pakistan side of...
Middle Eastwtvbam.com

Afghan politicians, Taliban meet in Doha as fighting continues

KABUL (Reuters) – Afghan politicians met with representatives of the Taliban insurgents in Qatar on Saturday with each side calling for peace even as fighting escalates and uproots thousands of people. Two decades of conflict have taken a turn for the worse as U.S.-led international forces withdraw and the Taliban...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Afghan Taliban seize border crossing with Pakistan in major advance

KABUL, July 14 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters in Afghanistan seized control of a major border crossing with Pakistan on Wednesday, one of the most important objectives they have achieved so far during a rapid advance across the country as U.S. forces pull out. Video released by the militants showed their...
POTUSNew York Post

Refugee crisis looms as Afghans flee advancing Taliban forces

Thousands of Afghans fleeing the advancing Taliban ​fighters in the northern part of the war-torn nation are overwhelming neighboring countries, increasing fears of a humanitarian crisis amid the withdrawal of American troops. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is traveling to Uzbekistan on Thursday for meetings to discuss the looming crisis, as...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Senior Afghan leaders to travel to Doha for talks with Taliban

KABUL/ANKARA, July 13 (Reuters) - Senior Afghan leaders will fly to Doha for talks with the Taliban this week, as the insurgent group takes a hard stance on negotiations, even warning Turkey against plans to keep some troops in Afghanistan to run and guard Kabul's main airport. The eight-member delegation...
WorldNew York Post

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 – Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin Boldak...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Taliban, Afghan Leaders Agree On Ceasefire In Western Province

An Afghan official said Thursday a ceasefire had been negotiated with local Taliban leaders in a western province that had come under assault by the militants in their sweeping campaign across the countryside. Badghis governor Hesamuddin Shams said no time frame had been set for a truce, which comes after...

Comments / 1

Community Policy