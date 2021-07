ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Today, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and Visit Howard County announced Summer Restaurant Weeks & Craft Beverages will be July 12-25th, 2021. Ball was joined by Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan to also share a new partnership with the Asian-American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Workgroup to include more locally-owned restaurants this year. More than 35 restaurant and craft beverage creators are featuring specialty menu items and beverages during the two weeks. A full list of participating locations is available here. Restaurants can register to participate online here. Photos of the event can be found here.