Dutchess County, NY

Over $2.2 Million in CDBG and Home Funding for Community Infrastructure, Programs and Affordable Housing Projects

By Harlem Valley News
theharlemvalleynews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver $2.2 Million in CDBG and Home Funding for Community Infrastructure, Programs and Affordable Housing Projects. Poughkeepsie, NY… Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro has announced more than $2.2 million to be awarded for 21 projects through Dutchess County’s 2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment partnership programs. The funded projects will improve accessibility, address critical community needs, and expand affordable housing options throughout Dutchess County.

