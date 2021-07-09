Indian Cave hosts Campfire Christmas in July
For a touch of holiday cheer at a beautiful park, bring the family to Indian Cave State Park on July 16-17 for the 8th Annual Campfire Christmas in July. Traditional holiday activities include Santa, lighted Polar Express hayrack rides, a Yule log quest and a Christmas-themed outdoor movie. Try your hand at the antler toss, snowball toss and toilet seat horseshoes. Snack on tin roof sundaes, funnel cakes, fried oreos and shaved ice.www.ncnewspress.com
