For National Hammock Day, settle into a hammock on sale for $30 or sway into other ways to relaxation

Have a better time outdoors with the Shadeeco convertible sunshade & hammock. With an all-in-one design, it acts as a shade tent, hammock, and backpack. And it’s super easy to carry it with you. Set it up in just 10 minutes when you get to the beach or park using the grass and beach anchors to keep it securely put. Additionally, you can easily move the position of the shade throughout the day depending on the angle of the sun. Offering UV protection, the Shadeeco has a modular design that lets you connect multiple of them together. Want to use it as a hammock? That’s easy: the top shade and the bottom shade convert into two hammocks in minutes. Finally, this strong, reliable, lightweight sunshade comes with a comfortable blanket that you can relax on.