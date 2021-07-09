Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amazon

For National Hammock Day, settle into a hammock on sale for $30 or sway into other ways to relaxation

By Janet Eastman
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Look how hard your backyard has worked during the coronavirus pandemic. Kids were sent outside to release their pent-up energy between studying. Parents tried to escaped to the patio to work on a laptop. Even social gatherings had only one place to be: outdoors. Remember relaxation? It’s time to reinstate...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
52K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hammock#Camping#Sporting Goods#Bacteria#Mayans#The Home Depot#Vivere#Arlmont Co#Julyzweekend#Teepublic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Related
Refinery29

7 Best Nap-Worthy Hammocks To Snooze The Day Away In

Hammocks are the perfect summer escape on a budget. When you can't make it to the beach, you can sway in tune with an outdoor breeze (or maybe the subtle whirr of an air conditioner) all from the comfort of your own home. Need more convincing? We've wrangled up seven top-reviewed hammocks on the internet.
New Orleans, LAwhereyat.com

Have a Siesta and Relax at These Five Spots for National Tequila Day

Get your limes and salt ready because National Tequila Day is coming up on July 24! Getting a single margarita or a pitcher? Whatever it is, we know it'll be delicious!. Juan's Flying Burrito has everything imaginable when it comes to tequila drinks. House and frozen drinks come in all different sizes. One of the best parts about Juan's is that you can make your own shot/pour/margarita. All you do is choose tequila or mezcal, shot or pour, choose if you want to add rocks glass or double tall margarita style, and finally, how you want it rimmed. This is a great opportunity for personalizing your drink and making the most of National Tequila Day. Multiple Locations, juansflyingburrito.com.
Posted by
Gadget Flow

Shadeeco convertible sunshade & hammock is easy to carry with you and set up quickly

Have a better time outdoors with the Shadeeco convertible sunshade & hammock. With an all-in-one design, it acts as a shade tent, hammock, and backpack. And it’s super easy to carry it with you. Set it up in just 10 minutes when you get to the beach or park using the grass and beach anchors to keep it securely put. Additionally, you can easily move the position of the shade throughout the day depending on the angle of the sun. Offering UV protection, the Shadeeco has a modular design that lets you connect multiple of them together. Want to use it as a hammock? That’s easy: the top shade and the bottom shade convert into two hammocks in minutes. Finally, this strong, reliable, lightweight sunshade comes with a comfortable blanket that you can relax on.
CarsOutdoor Life

Best Hammock for Camping, Backyard, Indoor, and More

Everybody knows that the gentle rocking of a hammock is pleasurable, but a group of Swiss scientists say the slow motion of a hammock actually makes people fall asleep more quickly and sleep more deeply. Their test subjects napped in a bed designed to mimic the slow swaying of a hammock while electrodes attached to their scalps charted their brain activity.
Newburgh, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

If You Find A Dollar Bill in Your Car Bumper, Don’t Take It

It happened in Newburgh, and one woman is warning others to beware!. Over the years we've all heard of numerous ways that predators try to bring us harm and every once and awhile I come across something that I've never heard of. When that happens, I do what I can to get the word out so that nobody becomes a victim.
RestaurantsFood Network

Where to Get Free Ice Cream (and Other Treats) on National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day, the annual holiday that celebrates the popular frozen dessert, is celebrated every year on the third Sunday in July. This year, the annual food holiday falls on Sunday, July 18. As with similar food holidays, as well as National Ice Cream Days of years past, it’s become customary for some retailers and brands to give out free food to mark the occasion.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Christina Haack will keep FIVE houses, her 8.5 carat wedding ring and two cars while ex husband Ant Anstead holds onto seven luxury vehicles and his businesses post-divorce

Christina Haack and ex husband Ant Anstead are now divvying up their joint assets, a month after finalizing their divorce. The couple, who wed in 2018 and split less than two-years later, has agreed to let HGTV diva Haack, 38, keep four California properties and one Tennessee spot while Wheeler Dealers host Anstead, 42, will hold on to seven vehicles, according to TMZ.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Rude Woman Shames Old Man at a Thrift Store, Regrets It Later - Story of the Day

A horrible woman insulted a man at a store who wanted to buy the same couch she did, but she ends up regretting her actions in the most surprising way. One day, Robert noticed that his trusty couch was getting pretty old and decided to start saving for a new one. Unfortunately, he lost his job after his former employer's company went bankrupt and hadn’t been able to find anything permanent in this market.
Las Vegas, NVliveandletsfly.com

Family Sues American Airlines For Aborted Landing

A family is suing American Airlines for more than $100,000, claiming an aborted landing in Las Vegas ruined a carefully-planned family vacation. Family Sues American Airlines For $100,000 After Aborted Landing. Roger Brunton and Dawn Rippy-Brunton wanted to take Dawn’s parents on a trip of a lifetime. Diane and Harold...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman claims pay it forward gestures are a ‘scam’ in viral TikTok after paying $30 for another customer

A woman has sparked a conversation about “pay it forward” gestures after she complained about feeling obligated to cover the $30 order for the person in line behind her at Starbucks.Last week, Cody Katrina, who goes by the username @codykatrina on TikTok, uploaded a video to the app in which she described “paying it forward” as a “scam,” after she offered to pay for the person behind her in the Starbucks drive-thru after learning that the person in front of her had covered her order.“To the person that paid for my Starbucks, very kind gesture, but f*** you,” Katrina...
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Reversible Comforter Sets only $31.99 at JCPenney, plus more!

Need a new comforter set? Check out these great deals at JCPenney right now!. JCPenney has these Thread Trade Co Reversible Comforter Sets for just $31.99 when you use the promo code COOLBUY6 at checkout (regularly up to $120)!. There are several sets to choose from. You can also get...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘I deserved equal treatment’: TikTok shows Black shopper waiting for help at Saks, sales rep ignores her

A New York City model shared her experience with racial microaggressions while shopping for wedding shoes at Saks Fifth Avenue. Erica Wiltz, or @itsdaddylonglegs on TikTok posted a video on the platform detailing the poor customer service—or lack thereof—that she received at the luxury department store. The TikTok has reached over 875,000 views, and those viewers are not happy.
Lifestylewashingtonnewsday.com

Mum faces wrath after booking a Disney World vacation without her stepchild.

Mum receives backlash after planning Disney World holiday without stepchild. The mum said: “I don’t want to waste money to be honest.”. After recommending that she go on vacation to Disneyworld in Florida with her husband and children while leaving their stepchild at home, a mother was labeled “wicked.”. For...
CarsPosted by
Gadget Flow

flying tent all-in-one hammock combines 4 functions in 1 useful, lightweight design

Get everything you need for comfortable outdoor sleep with the flying tent all-in-one hammock. This camping gadget combines a hammock tent, BIVI tent, hammock, and poncho in one product. That way, you won’t have to take multiple gadgets with you when you camp. Best of all, high-quality materials—like waterproof ripstop nylon and tear-resistant PU-coated nylon—keep this all-in-one hammock durable and reliable. What’s more, this hammock only weighs 5.4 pounds with all its supplies. Yet, it still has a capacity of up to 264 lbs. It’s ideal for users up to 6’7″ and is best for single-person, 3-season use. Moreover, the bottom’s tear-resistant PU-coated nylon boasts a 5,000 mm hydrostatic head rate, keeping water out. Moreover, with mosquito protection thanks to the fine hole mesh, you stay free from bites. Finally, all fabrics are oeko-tex 100 certified.

Comments / 0

Community Policy