‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ spin-off ‘The Patrick Star Show’ debuts today
Fans of SpongeBob Squarepants, rejoice: The Patrick Star Show debuts today on Paramount+. Bill Fagerbakke [FOG-ger-bahk] reprises his voice role as the titular pink starfish. The show also features Tom Wilson voicing Patrick's dad, Cecil Star, and Cree Summer as Patrick's oddball mom, Bunny. There's also Patrick's genius grandfather, GrandPat, voiced by Dana Snyder, and Patrick's kid sister Squidina, who's played by Jill Talley.ktbb.com
Comments / 0