Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Salina

Elevated Grounds, a Tioga-based coffee trailer, will open a Denton location in the former Mi Casita Express building on University Drive by the end of the month. The shop will offer craft coffee, breakfast and baked goods, as well as introduce a lunch menu with salads and lighter fare. The Denton location will feature a double drive-thru and limited indoor seating and will be open 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week. The lease on the space at 905 W. University Drive began this month, and the owners hope to be open this weekend or next week, co-owner Katelyn Slay said.