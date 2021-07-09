Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Salina
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on July 23. With the app, customers earn 3 “Smiles” for every dollar spent, and once they reach 180 Smiles, they earn a free drink. All customers start in the Scooter Doodle status level, with perks that include a free drink on their birthday and surprise rewards, exclusive to the mobile app only. After earning 500 Smiles, customers move into the Caramelicious® status level with additional perks.www.franchising.com
