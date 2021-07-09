Cancel
Orange Park, FL

Traffic stop ignites drug investigation, five-time felon arrested at Orange Park hotel

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 9 days ago
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) took to Facebook on Friday to share details of a traffic stop turned drug arrest from fourth of July weekend.

On Thursday, July 1, CCSO say members of their Task Force stopped a car on Wells Road for an expired tag. During the traffic stop, K9′s alerted deputies to drugs inside the vehicle.

80 grams of methamphetamine were found.

Information learned in that investigation led deputies to believe another suspect was selling drugs out of an Orange Park hotel room.

On Friday the CCSO say deputies arrested the person believed to be selling drugs from the hotel located on Wells Road.

Investigators recovered 180 grams of meth and two guns in the suspect’s vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office say the man is a five-time felon.

He has been charged him with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, according to CCSO.

