Nala and Ryder are cutting deep with their Ultimate podcast. Alumni Maddy Fisher and Frankie Clarke are using their podcast “The Ultimate Talk” to update listeners on the college Frisbee scene. With topics ranging from other schools’ teams to various types of toast, the pair explore Ultimate Frisbee while informing listeners inside and outside of the community on recent Frisbee events. The monthly podcast episodes are released on Spotify and aim to educate listeners while providing commentary on the world of Ultimate Frisbee from the perspective of two college athletes.