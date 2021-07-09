Blues musician James Montgomery to perform at TCAN on July 16

While the usual Spring Green area venues remain closed for renovations, Rural Musicians Forum (RMF) will resume its summer concert series in 2021, with Monday concerts in July and August at the new outdoor Pavillion in Mazomanie, followed by season closers in the Wyoming Valley. According to RMF Artistic Director Iva Ugurcic, the lineup covers wide musical territory. “As always, we bring you a palette of talented performers across many musical styles. Whether it’s soothing classical, epic rock, or rhythmic Latin music, we know you’ll have a great time being back with us in person after being away for almost two years. We’re so glad to be able to present live music again! And the new Pavilion in Mazomanie is a lovely outdoor venue, so this promises to be a terrific season.” Concerts will be on five consecutive Mondays, starting July 19, each with a start time of 7:30 p.m. at the Pavillion in downtown Mazomanie. Attendees should bring their own chairs, blankets and refreshments. The concerts will feature: Monday, July 19, 7:30 p.m. - The Underground Chamber Collective performing Beethoven’s Septet and more chamber favorites. Monday, July 26, 7:30 p.m. - Angela Puerta Trio, Columbian traditional music and Latin American rhythms. Monday, August 2, 7:30 p.m.- Red Door Duo, a guitar duo extravaganza in a myriad of styles. Monday, August 9, 7:30 p.m.- Mosaic Chamber Players. Experience the intimacy and diversity of chamber music with this dynamic foursome. Monday, August 16, 7:30 p.m.- The Twa Dogs, traditional folk music from the Celtic regions. The Monday series will be followed by two Sunday performances at the Wyoming Valley Cultural Arts Center. On Sunday, August 22, at 5:30 p.m., the stellar faculty ensemble the Wisconsin Brass Quintet will offer “A Night at the Movies,” and on September 5 the Rodrigo Villanueva Experimental Jazz Trio will perform on the truck sculpture by artist John Himmelfarb in the Town of Wyoming Garage. The Monday events will not require tickets, but will include a free-will offering to support ongoing RMF programming. The Sunday concerts will have tickets available soon.