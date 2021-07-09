Cancel
WWD Beauty Inc, Footwear News to Cohost 2021 Wellness Forum

By James Manso
WWD
 9 days ago
WWD Beauty Inc is teaming up with Footwear News for its 2021 virtual forum. Called “The Power of Self-Care,” the virtual forum will take place on July 28. Speakers from the beauty realm will include Catherine Balsam-Schwaber, chief executive officer of Kindra; Liz Beecroft, LCSW, Mentle.Sesh LLC; Barbara De Laere, global brand president, Aveda; Beatrice Dixon, CEO and founder, The Honey Pot Company; Steve Gallo, president, OOFOS; Dr. Daniel Geller, D.P.M, Dr. Dan Geller Sports Podiatry and adviser, Kane Footwear; Éva Goicochea, CEO and founder, Maude; Mindy Grossman, president and CEO, WW International Inc.; Sharon M. Leite, CEO, The Vitamin Shoppe; Gretchen Weimer, global vice president, product, Hoka One One.

