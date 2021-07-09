Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Researchers examine burden of electronic health record on primary care clinicians

By Brigham, Women's Hospital
MedicalXpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrimary care clinicians face a heavy administrative burden, spending significantly more time using the electronic health record (EHR) than their counterparts in other specialties. With studies demonstrating high rates of burnout among primary care clinicians, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and collaborators set out to examine how different types of primary care clinicians interface with the EHR. They found that general internal medicine and family medicine clinicians spent an average of two hours actively using the EHR each day, while general pediatric clinicians actively used the system for about an hour and a half. These findings, across all primary care specialties, included about 30 minutes of EHR usage after working hours. Results are published as a research letter in JAMA Network Open.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Health Record#Health Systems#Health Data#Ambulatory Care#Ehr#Burnout#Women S Hospital#Jama Network Open#Md#Mba#Epic Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Posted by
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Direct Primary Care Model Needs More Support

The Direct Primary Care model is about more than reimbursement. It’s a sign of physicians' inclination to step out of the woods and educate their patients to do the same. That is the most important and valuable aspect of this model.
Michigan Statehealthleadersmedia.com

MSU Health Care, Everside Health Affiliate for Lower-cost Virtual Primary Care

The partners say their collaboration addresses Michigan employers' concerns about rising healthcare costs and barriers to care quality. — Everside Health and Michigan State University Health Care have created a partnership to provide employer-sponsored plans with access to direct and virtual primary care across the state. Under the model, employers...
Healthatlantanews.net

No World Borders Announces Expanded Electronic Health Record Forensics Expert Capabilities

Electronic Medical record forensics applies in HIPAA Privacy Breaches, Medical Malpractice, and Medical Billing Fraud Litigation. NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 7, 2021 / Law Firm Newswire/ — No World Borders, Inc. announced that it is expanding its healthcare expert consulting and technology with its Electronic Health Record Forensic litigation consulting practice. Medicare and Medicaid paid over $35 billion in stimulus funds to incentivize hospitals and physicians to become Meaningful Users of Electronic Health Records. As a result, new forensic data is now available to experts who know how to find it.
Health ServicesKHQ Right Now

SCL Health breaks ground for first Lockwood primary care clinic

BILLINGS - SCL Health broke ground Thursday on the first ever primary care clinic in the Lockwood community. The clinic will be located on the Lockwood Schools campus. “We have been growing our medical group practice across the state in order to fulfill our mission to provide Montanans with the primary and specialty care they need, when and where they need it,” Tom Moser, Vice President of Operations, SCL Health Medical Group - Montana, said. “Despite a population of nearly 9,000 residents, Lockwood has no healthcare services within the community. We are excited to provide this growing community with easily accessible primary care services.”
Health Servicesdoctorslounge.com

Why Even the Healthy Need a Primary Care Doctor

Last Updated: July 11, 2021. SUNDAY, July 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A primary care doctor isn't only for when you're sick. Even folks who are generally healthy need a doctor who can help them stay that way. "Everybody should have one," said Dr. Vera Guertler of Penn State Health...
Health ServicesMedPage Today

This Primary Care Specialty May Suffer Less EHR Burden

Among three major specialties within primary care, one stood out in a new study of practitioners' time spent on electronic health records (EHRs). Whereas family medicine physicians averaged more than 2 hours each day dealing with EHRs, and general internal medicine specialists only slightly less, the mean for pediatricians was under 100 minutes, according to Lisa S. Rotenstein, MD, MBA, of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and colleagues.
Health ServicesWTAX

Health care expansion

Gov. JB Pritzker Tuesday signed what he said was a comprehensive health care bill. “This legislation provides Medicaid coverage for whole health programs,” said the governor, “veterans’ support specialists so our heroes receive care that recognizes their unique struggles, individual and group programs for those seeking help ending their tobacco addiction, and an expansion of mental health resources through the addition of clinical professional counselors.”
Healthehrintelligence.com

EHR Integration Boosts Clinical Decision Support, Eases Clinician Burden

- EHRs aim to streamline patient care by providing clinicians with up-to-date access to patient health records. Ideally, providers would pull up a patient’s EHR record and have all the information they need in one place. But without key EHR integration with workable clinical decision support, this is not always the case.
HealthTimes Union

HCHB partners with nVoq to improve clinician experience for home health and hospice

Homecare Homebase selects nVoq to be their preferred speech recognition provider. Homecare Homebase (HCHB), the nation’s leading software for home-based care, announces a co-marketing partnership with nVoq Incorporated. HCHB is committed to becoming “better together” by encouraging clinicians to use nVoq’s accurate, secure speech-to-text technology in the office, on the go, or in the home when providing care. nVoq’s suite of leading-edge speech recognition solutions includes nVoq.Mobile Voice for the Android tablet, and nVoq.Voice for Windows users.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

EHR Use Varies Across Primary Care Specialties

Last Updated: July 14, 2021. Pediatric clinicians spend less total and after-hours time versus general medicine and family medicine clinicians. WEDNESDAY, July 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pediatric clinicians spend significantly less total and after-hours time actively using electronic health record (EHR) systems compared with general medicine and family medicine clinicians, according to a research letter published online July 9 in JAMA Network Open.
Health Servicesfortworthbusiness.com

Two local health care systems join data research operation

Baylor Scott & White Health and Texas Health Resources and MedStar Health Research Institute in the Maryland and Washington, D.C., region have joined as members of Truveta, a company that says its vision is “Saving Lives with Data.”. Together, the new members represent thousands of sites of care and tens...
Health Servicesehrintelligence.com

Greater EHR Use Among Adult PCPs Draws Clinician Burden Concerns

The study analyzed clinician EHR use at 349 ambulatory healthcare organizations that leveraged an Epic Systems EHR. Researchers collected data from January through August 2019. While previous research has revealed that PCPs spend significantly more time using the EHR than their medical specialty and surgical colleagues, little has been known...
Buffalo, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Health care center struggles to hire primary care physicians

BUFFALO — Health care facilities nationwide are experiencing a shortage of primary care physicians, and Johnson County Healthcare Center is no exception. With the impending retirement of Dr. Mark Schueler, one of the facility’s 15 providers, the Family Medical Center is hoping to fill an opening that requires primary care in the clinic, hospitalist work, emergency room shifts and care in the nursing home, according to the center’s job posting.
HealthDOT med

Microsoft teams with Teladoc Health to enhance virtual care for clinicians

Teladoc Health’s Solo platform for hospitals and health systems will soon be integrated with Microsoft Teams, a virtual hub used by physicians to work with colleagues and communicate with patients. The combination is expected to streamline the technology and administrative processes associated with virtual care and simplify the way healthcare...
Health Servicesbeckersasc.com

3 hospitals, health systems taking advantage of AI in gastroenterology

Becker's ASC Review has reported on three hospitals and health systems exploring artificial intelligence in gastroenterology and endoscopy care so far this year:. 1. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System began a clinical trial to test an artificial intelligence device used to increase polyp detection during colonoscopy. 2. Gainesville-based University of...
Healthheart.org

Primary Care of Adult Patients After Stroke

Stroke is a major cause of disability in the US. Patient centered primary care post stroke starts with having a foundation for post-stroke management and engaging caregivers and family members to support the patient. The primary care team is an essential part of the stroke survivor’s overall health and serves...
Health Servicesorlandomedicalnews.com

Improving Patient Experience in Value-Based Care

Why the traditional approach to patient referral needs to change, and how. “In the traditional model of how patients are referred to specialists, there is a lack of transparency into the quality and cost of care they will receive. Referring physicians and APPs have no true metrics to decide if their patient will be appropriately treated,” says Paul Krakovitz, Interim Regional President, Nevada and VP & Chief Medical Officer, Specialty-Based Care, Intermountain Healthcare.

Comments / 0

Community Policy