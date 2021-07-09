Cancel
DHS releases maps that show COVID-19 vaccinations by city, school district and more

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Friday, July 9, released maps and corresponding downloadable data tables that break down COVID-19 vaccinations by new geographic boundaries. The new maps allow Wisconsinites to view existing COVID-19 vaccination data by municipalities (cities, towns, and villages), zip code tabulation areas, school district boundaries, and census tracts.

