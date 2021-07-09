‘Big Boy’ steam locomotive will stop in Abilene Sept. 2

Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 will make a stop in Abilene during its tour later this summer.

A 15-minute stop is planned in Abilene from 3:45 to 4 p.m. central time on Thursday, Sept. 2.

During its last outing, the Big Boy had a brief stop in Abilene on Nov. 21, 2019, which attracted thousands of people.

Known as the world’s largest steam locomotive, the Big Boy will be on tour beginning Aug. 5, departing from Cheyenne, Wyo., and traveling through Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.

According to information on Union Pacific’s steam website, 25 Big Boys were built exclusively for Union Pacific Railroad, the first of which was delivered in 1941.

The locomotives were 132 feet long and weighed 1.2 million pounds. Because of their great length, the frames of the Big Boys were “hinged,” or articulated, to allow them to negotiate curves. They had a 4-8-8-4 wheel arrangement, which meant they had four wheels on the leading set of “pilot” wheels which guided the engine, eight drivers, another set of eight drivers, and four wheels following which supported the rear of the locomotive. The massive engines normally operated between Ogden, Utah, and Cheyenne, Wyo., the steam website stated.

Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941. The locomotive was retired in December 1961, having traveled 1,031,205 miles in its 20 years in service.