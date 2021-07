Catt Sadler is warning people to take "extra precaution," as she's proof the pandemic is "very much NOT over." Despite being fully vaccinated, the entertainment reporter revealed she tested positive for the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19. This mutation is now considered the most dominant and harmful strain going around the U.S. As Sadler revealed to her Instagram followers on July 13, her case is "relentless and highly contagious and grabbed ahold of me even after getting vaccinated."