Commonalities between COVID-19 and rheumatoid arthritis could lead to new treatment strategies for long COVID

Fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS) is one of the most common chronic pain conditions out there, yet we still know shockingly little about it. For decades, the debilitating condition - marked by widespread pain and fatigue - has been vastly understudied, and while it's commonly thought to originate in the brain, no one really knows how fibromyalgia starts or what can be done to treat it. Some physicians maintain it doesn't even exist, and many patients report feeling gaslit by the medical community. New research on mice has now found further evidence that fibromyalgia is not only real, but may involve an autoimmune response...