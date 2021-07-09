Commonalities between COVID-19 and rheumatoid arthritis could lead to new treatment strategies for long COVID
Severe COVID-19 and Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) share some common pathogenic mechanisms, according to a new study. The observations from the study—published in JCI Insight and led by the University of Glasgow's Research into Inflammatory Arthritis Centre (RACE) in collaboration with the Fondazione A.Gemelli IRCCS in Italy—could help development of new treatment strategies for severe COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 syndrome, or long COVID.medicalxpress.com
